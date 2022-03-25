Gableman’s Own Attorney Calls Election Decertification ‘Pointless’
The former State Supreme Court justice asked lawmakers to consider decertifying 2020 election.
A few weeks ago, former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman urged a panel of state lawmakers to take a hard look at decertifying Wisconsin’s 2020 U.S. presidential election.
But on Thursday, Gableman’s own lawyer told those same legislators that the idea was both impossible and “pointless.”
He was invited to testify Thursday before the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections alongside Catherine Engelbrecht, “True The Vote” founder and president. Bopp has served for years as the group’s lawyer. Like Gableman, Bopp has repeatedly cast doubt on the way the 2020 election was run.
But when asked Thursday whether he believed decertification should be an option, Bopp rejected the idea.
“It serves zero legal purpose, and in my opinion, useful purpose, to be talking about doing some, like, decertification that is pointless,” Bopp said.
Bopp argued that “recertification” would have been an option in Wisconsin prior to Jan. 6, 2021, the day when Congress met to count electoral votes and a group of former President Donald Trump‘s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol. That option, he argued, had since passed.
Sitting behind Bopp as he addressed lawmakers was state Rep. Tim Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, the Republican lawmaker who has pushed a resolution calling for the decertification of the 2020 election. Ramthun has used the resolution to launch a campaign for governor.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, met last week with GOP activists who support Ramthun’s effort. Vos has rejected the idea, noting that it’s widely rejected among legal experts, including the Legislature’s own nonpartisan attorneys.
Listen to the WPR report here.
Former Justice Gableman suggested decertifying 2020 presidential election. His own attorney says it would be ‘pointless.’ was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the 2020 General Election
- Gableman’s Own Attorney Calls Election Decertification ‘Pointless’ - Shawn Johnson - Mar 25th, 2022
- Legal Battle Over Gableman Subpoenas Drags On - Henry Redman - Mar 18th, 2022
- Evers Calls Vos’ Election Fraud Claims Dumb - Diane Bezucha - Mar 18th, 2022
- Vos Says State Can’t Decertify 2020 Election Results - Shawn Johnson - Mar 17th, 2022
- Elections Commission Won’t Punish 10 False Electors - Henry Redman - Mar 16th, 2022
- Court Orders Vos Turn Over Deleted Texts, Emails - Henry Redman - Mar 11th, 2022
- GOP refuses to hold Gableman accountable to the taxpayers - State Sen. Tim Carpenter - Mar 9th, 2022
- Gableman, Vos Sign New Contract on Election Probe - Shawn Johnson - Mar 9th, 2022
- Gableman Grift Must Be Put to an End - State Sen. Melissa Agard - Mar 8th, 2022
- Taxpayers Pay for Gableman’s Groceries, Political Speeches - Henry Redman - Mar 8th, 2022
Read more about 2020 General Election here