Redistricting Battle Delays Election Process
Court fights not over, new maps needed so candidates for fall elections could start gathering signatures.
Ongoing court battles over Wisconsin’s new political lines have pushed the implementation of maps past an important deadline.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission, which is responsible for putting the new maps into place, needed the lines to be finalized by March 15 so candidates in elections this fall could start gathering nominating signatures to get on the ballot in the proper districts.
The Legislature immediately asked the court to stay its decision so the maps could be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court still has not issued a decision on the motion to stay and just this week allowed the Legislature to file a response to the arguments against staying the decision, causing further delay.
In the U.S. Supreme Court, Justice Amy Coney Barrett has asked for the involved parties to file responses to the Legislature’s appeal. The request for responses does not mean the court will accept the case.
Now that the WEC’s stated deadline has passed, it’s unclear how the agency’s work will be affected, and a spokesperson for the WEC did not respond to questions about the delay. The current filing deadline for state offices is June 1.
The implementation of new maps was already pushed back because of delays to the U.S. census caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Citing that delay, at the start of the process, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) and other Republicans advocated for using the heavily gerrymandered old maps for the 2022 election.
Redistricting court fights lead to missed deadline was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.
