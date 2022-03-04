Graham Kilmer
MKE County

County Experiencing Low Level Of COVID-19

Only 2.7% of tests came back positive for COVID-19 in the county this past week.

By - Mar 4th, 2022 06:44 pm
Milwaukee County daily number of COVID-19 cases

Milwaukee County daily number of COVID-19 cases

The COVID-19 disease burden in Milwaukee County has been steadily going down for weeks. A new report shows the trend continuing, as some indicators of disease hit their lowest points in months.

This data on disease in the county comes from a weekly epidemiological report produced by epidemiologists and faculty from the Medical College of Wisconsin and UW-Milwaukee and public health officials.

Notably, the most recent weekly positivity rate, from Feb. 23 to March 1, was 2.7% countywide. This number represents the percentage of tests that came back positive for COVID-19 this past week. This number does not include rapid antigen tests or at-home tests. The county has not seen positivity this low since summer 2021.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially downgraded the county’s community level of COVID-19 to “low” this week.

There were 314 new cases of COVID-19 during that seven-day period, down from 509 the week prior. Among children, there were 79, down from 146.

249 adults and 61 children were hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s down from 349 among adults and 72 among children the previous week.

There were three deaths due to COVID-19 reported this past week, and eight the week before.

The latest data on transmission, from Feb. 16-22, shows the county was suppressing disease. The transmission rate was below 1.0, which measures how many people, on average, will contract COVID-19 from a single confirmed case.

The county has 64.2% of all COVID-19 vaccine eligible residents (5 years and older)  completely vaccinated. Meanwhile, 58.1% of county residents eligible for the booster (12 years and older) have received one.

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: Health, MKE County

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us