GOP Senators Pass Black History Month Resolution
Republican lawmakers dismissed input from Legislative Black Caucus.
A Republican-backed resolution to recognize Black History Month passed the Senate Tuesday on a 21-12 party line vote. The resolution was the product of a significant divide in the Legislature over whether and how to recognize Black History Month and arose independently of the Legislative Black Caucus (LBC), which traditionally circulates annual Black History Month resolutions.
Democrats tried to offer an amendment to the Republican resolution listing the individuals the Black Caucus sought to honor. The amendment was rejected and the resolution passed without it.
Last year, Wisconsin Republicans refused to accept resolutions introduced by the Black Caucus which honored numerous activists as well as people who had been killed or wounded by police. Instead, the GOP pushed a resolution to honor radio host Rush Limbaugh, despite his long history of racially derogatory commentary on his program.
Republican Black History Month resolution passes Senate was originally published by the Wisconsin Examiner.