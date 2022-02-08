Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

As Wisconsin winter temperatures continue to drop, staying warm can be tricky — and expensive. Rather than keep the furnace running all the time and racking up heating costs, follow these simple steps from West Bend Mutual Insurance to help keep the home warm without breaking the bank.

Layer Up

Everyone knows to dress in layers when venturing outside during winter, but that rule can be applied inside, too. Layering long sleeves with sweaters or sweatshirts will make it easier to regulate body temperature. Investing in ultra-warm wool socks, slippers, and high-quality blankets can make a big difference. Heated blankets or soft, wool blankets will trap heat and insulate the body for the best results on the coldest days.

Embrace the Sun

Opening the curtains during the day allows the sun to naturally warm a home. If there are sides of your home where there is great sun exposure, prune trees and shrubs away from your windows to receive full sunlight. Be sure to close the curtains in the evening to act as another layer of insulation to prevent heat from escaping and cold drafts from entering through the windows.

Decorate for Warmth

Cozy decor can make a home stylish and warm at the same time. Using flannel sheets on the bed can help ensure comfortable sleep, and rugs offer a warmer surface to walk on than wood or tile. The great thing about rugs is that they easily fold up and can be put away for the summertime.

Reverse the Ceiling Fan Direction

Using a ceiling fan in the winter might seem counterintuitive, but reversing the direction the fan spins can make a difference. Hot air rises, so switching the direction of the fan to spin clockwise at a low speed will push the warm air downward towards the floor of a room. A typical ceiling fan should have a reverse switch on the motor housing for an easy change.

Stay Active

Moving your body will generate heat and luckily, there are many ways to increase body temperature by staying active at home. Starting a home repair, playing a game, exercising, or cleaning the house will keep someone moving. Consider using a timer as a reminder to move around at home every so often.

Turn on the Space Heater

Some days can get extremely cold, and a blanket or sunshine might not cut it. In that case, try incorporating a space heater in the living room or bedroom. While investing in a space heater will provide warmth, keep in mind they are a fire hazard if not used properly. Be sure to place the heater on a flat, hard surface to eliminate the likelihood of tipping over. Plug the heater directly into an outlet and avoid using power strips or extension cords, as these alternative electrical sources could overheat and cause a fire. Keep space heaters away from flammable fabrics like curtains or blankets and turn them off when you leave the house.

Read more about energy saving tips and navigating the winter months on the West Bend Cares Blog.