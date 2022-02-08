City Taps TIF For Affordable Housing
TIF district for northside factory overperforms expectations, so DCD will use surplus funds for affordable housing.
An overperforming tax incremental financing (TIF) district on Milwaukee’s North Side will be used to fund citywide affordable housing efforts to the tune of $450,000.
The Department of City Development is taking advantage of a state law that allows municipalities to extend the life of a successful district by one year to harvest the incremental property tax revenue to fund affordable housing projects.
The budget director said the specific program the money would go to would be identified at a future date. DCD also has funding from the $197.2 million first tranche of the American Rescue Plan Act grant that it will use on affordable housing and housing rehabilitation efforts.
The city created what it calls “TID 52” in 2003 to support the relocation of chemical conglomerate Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (now MilliporeSigma) to a 66-acre site at 6000 N. Teutonia Ave.
Last year the city approved harvesting $312,540 in incremental revenue from the industrial district to bail out three struggling TIF districts originally intended to support the development of single-family housing.
The Sigma-Aldrich district’s formation can be traced back to the Marquette Interchange reconstruction project. The company had a plant on W. St. Paul Ave., literally in the middle of the interchange. An eight-story building offered views down onto freeway ramps from every side, while other buildings sat underneath the elevated interchange. In 2002 the state acquired the complex for $32 million, with the company in turn building a 184,000-square-foot research, development and production addition onto its 600,000-square-foot N. Teutonia Ave. warehouse and distribution facility.
The committee unanimously recommended approval of the affordable housing plan. The full council will consider the proposal on Feb. 8.
Closure of a TIF district, all else being held equal, increases the amount of taxed property and thereby reduces property tax rates, but holding a district open for future use does not withhold revenue from property taxing entities under the state’s property tax cap system.
