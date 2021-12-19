Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Gov. Tony Evers went to Twitter to offer help to constituents with the New York Times daily crossword puzzle on Friday.

“Let me know if you need any help on today’s @NYTimes crossword,” he tweeted from his campaign account.

In the dozen or so replies he got, no one asked for the answer to 14 down, although there was a smart aleck who guessed former Gov. Tony Earl and another who responded: “Is it Soprano? It’s Soprano, right?”

Let me know if you need any help on today’s @NYTimes crossword. pic.twitter.com/iIL2TCEmMT — Tony Evers (@Tony4WI) December 17, 2021

Evers has been in the New York Times, including an October article about the 2022 incumbent governor races in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. And in November, an article about Republicans trying to turn their election fraud investigations into a full takeover of state election apparatus.

But this was Evers first time as a clue in the Times crossword.

And an instructor from Edgewood college responded, “I loved it! You know you’ve made it when you’re in the NYT Crossword!”

Challenge accepted, Speaker Robin Vos?

Gov. Evers makes the New York Times … crossword was originally published by the Wisconsin Examiner.