Jeramey Jannene
Eyes on Milwaukee

Logistics Company Moves To Milwaukee

Atomix relocates from West Allis to Milwaukee's Near West Side.

By - Dec 16th, 2021 02:30 pm
Atomix warehouse. Image from Atomix Twitter account.

Atomix warehouse being set up. Image from Atomix Twitter account.

An e-commerce fulfillment company has set up shop on Milwaukee’s Near West Side.

Atomix relocated to the two-story building at 2203 W. Michigan St. from West Allis.

“This move signifies a pivotal moment for Atomix and gives us the opportunity to take root in the heart of Milwaukee,” said CEO Austin Kreinz in a statement. “Our family’s long history in the logistics industry combined with our growing and experienced team has allowed us to scale from our original 400 square feet of warehouse space. We’re looking forward to building the company and expanding our team in the Near West Side.”

Atomix hopes to hire up to 30 people in 2022 with roles in engineering, sales and operations. It hopes to open additional facilities on the east and west coasts in the next two years.

The company uses a micro-pod system to support the fulfillment and logistics needs of emerging e-commerce brands. The system, according to company marketing materials, is intended to provide a micro-warehouse for each brand.

“A core focus of Near West Side Partners is to build up assets and bring jobs, resources and opportunity to the neighborhood,” said Near West Side Partners executive director Keith Stanley. “The addition of Atomix to the Near West Side is an exciting development for our business community and economy.”

The nonprofit organization reports 35 companies have located in the neighborhood since it was founded in 2015. It was founded by neighborhood stakeholders Marquette University, Harley-Davidson, Molson Coors, Potawatomi Business Development Corporation and Advocate Aurora Health. Many of those new businesses have been those NWSP has attracted through its programming, including its Rev-Up MKE business pitch contest.

Kreinz’ family owns and operates CS Logistics, a courier firm with locations in West Allis and Madison.

The property Atomix now occupies is owned by Washfountain, LLC. The entity lists Peter Ogden of Ogden & Company, Inc. as its registered agent.

The building was built in 1917 and served as the first headquarters for the Bradley Wash Fountain Company, today’s Bradley Corporation. The company, named for wash fountain inventor Harry Bradley, has never been owned by Bradley. The Allen-Bradley co-founder instead sold the patent and the company today is headquartered in Menomonee Falls.

It is listed for sale for $1.85 million. Designer’s Workroom is listed as the only other tenant in the complex.

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: Business, Real Estate

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us