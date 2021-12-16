Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

An e-commerce fulfillment company has set up shop on Milwaukee’s Near West Side.

Atomix relocated to the two-story building at 2203 W. Michigan St. from West Allis.

“This move signifies a pivotal moment for Atomix and gives us the opportunity to take root in the heart of Milwaukee,” said CEOin a statement. “Our family’s long history in the logistics industry combined with our growing and experienced team has allowed us to scale from our original 400 square feet of warehouse space. We’re looking forward to building the company and expanding our team in the Near West Side.”

Atomix hopes to hire up to 30 people in 2022 with roles in engineering, sales and operations. It hopes to open additional facilities on the east and west coasts in the next two years.

The company uses a micro-pod system to support the fulfillment and logistics needs of emerging e-commerce brands. The system, according to company marketing materials, is intended to provide a micro-warehouse for each brand.

“A core focus of Near West Side Partners is to build up assets and bring jobs, resources and opportunity to the neighborhood,” said Near West Side Partners executive director Keith Stanley. “The addition of Atomix to the Near West Side is an exciting development for our business community and economy.”

The nonprofit organization reports 35 companies have located in the neighborhood since it was founded in 2015. It was founded by neighborhood stakeholders Marquette University, Harley-Davidson, Molson Coors, Potawatomi Business Development Corporation and Advocate Aurora Health. Many of those new businesses have been those NWSP has attracted through its programming, including its Rev-Up MKE business pitch contest.

Kreinz’ family owns and operates CS Logistics, a courier firm with locations in West Allis and Madison.

The property Atomix now occupies is owned by Washfountain, LLC. The entity lists Peter Ogden of Ogden & Company, Inc. as its registered agent.

The building was built in 1917 and served as the first headquarters for the Bradley Wash Fountain Company, today’s Bradley Corporation. The company, named for wash fountain inventor Harry Bradley, has never been owned by Bradley. The Allen-Bradley co-founder instead sold the patent and the company today is headquartered in Menomonee Falls.

It is listed for sale for $1.85 million. Designer’s Workroom is listed as the only other tenant in the complex.