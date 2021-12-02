Effort being funded with American Rescue Plan Act funds. Construction to start in spring.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Department of Public Works (DPW) unveiled its list Wednesday of 16 corridors where it will attempt to combat reckless driving.

The projects are being funded with $3.8 million from the city’s first tranche of American Rescue Plan Act funds ($197.2 million).

“Multiple consultants will be on board within days,” said City Engineerto members of the Public Works Committee

Design work is intended to be completed over the winter months, with implementation starting in the spring. Kruschke said consultants will suggest a mix of rapid implementation improvements as well as longer-term changes.

“Be prepared to make an additional ARPA request, because this is stuff people want to see and want to see quick,” said Alderman Robert Bauman. The alderman and a number of his colleagues have asked for quick DPW action to combat reckless driving.

Using a point system that factored in equity, safety, and use, DPW selected the projects from a list of more than 50 suggested corridors. The city has identified a pedestrian high injury network and other reckless driving hot spots.

Project categories are split between permanent improvements on major streets ($1 million), permanent improvements on residential streets ($1 million) and rapid implementation improvements ($1.8 million).

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Changes to major streets could include curb extensions, removing high-speed turn lanes and narrowing intersections. Residential street changes will be targeted at areas near schools and parks and coordinated with other paving projects. Rapid implementation projects could have everything from paint and plastic posts to concrete jersey barriers and one-ton planters.

Project goals include reducing speeding, creating safer intersections and stopping mid-block passing by placing items in the parking lane.

“That’s actual progress, so very good,” said Bauman. At the Nov. 10 meeting he was critical of the speed with which the department was approaching the issue.

A separate ARPA allocation, $1.2 million, is being used to lower the speed limit. The base speed limit could drop from 25 to 20 miles per hour.

Target Corridors