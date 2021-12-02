Jeramey Jannene
DPW Unveils 16 Traffic Calming Projects

Effort being funded with American Rescue Plan Act funds. Construction to start in spring.

By - Dec 2nd, 2021 11:27 am
Painted curb extensions, plastic delineators and concrete planter on N. 27th St. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

The Department of Public Works (DPW) unveiled its list Wednesday of 16 corridors where it will attempt to combat reckless driving.

The projects are being funded with $3.8 million from the city’s first tranche of American Rescue Plan Act funds ($197.2 million).

“Multiple consultants will be on board within days,” said City Engineer Jerrel Kruschke to members of the Public Works Committee.

Design work is intended to be completed over the winter months, with implementation starting in the spring. Kruschke said consultants will suggest a mix of rapid implementation improvements as well as longer-term changes.

“Be prepared to make an additional ARPA request, because this is stuff people want to see and want to see quick,” said Alderman Robert Bauman. The alderman and a number of his colleagues have asked for quick DPW action to combat reckless driving.

Using a point system that factored in equity, safety, and use, DPW selected the projects from a list of more than 50 suggested corridors. The city has identified a pedestrian high injury network and other reckless driving hot spots.

Project categories are split between permanent improvements on major streets ($1 million), permanent improvements on residential streets ($1 million) and rapid implementation improvements ($1.8 million).

Changes to major streets could include curb extensions, removing high-speed turn lanes and narrowing intersections. Residential street changes will be targeted at areas near schools and parks and coordinated with other paving projects. Rapid implementation projects could have everything from paint and plastic posts to concrete jersey barriers and one-ton planters.

Project goals include reducing speeding, creating safer intersections and stopping mid-block passing by placing items in the parking lane.

“That’s actual progress, so very good,” said Bauman. At the Nov. 10 meeting he was critical of the speed with which the department was approaching the issue.

A separate ARPA allocation, $1.2 million, is being used to lower the speed limit. The base speed limit could drop from 25 to 20 miles per hour.

Target Corridors

  • N. 35th St. (W. Congress St. to W. Townsend St.)
  • N. 27th St. (W. Atkinson Ave. to W. Center St.)
  • S. 35th St. (W. Lincoln Ave. to. W. Oklahoma Ave. to )
  • E. Oklahoma Ave. (S. Clement Ave. to S. Howell Ave.)
  • N. 60th St. (W. Silver Spring Dr. to W. Hampton Ave.)
  • W. Appleton Ave. (N. 60th St. to W. Burleigh St.) + Alameda Neighborhood
  • W. North Ave. (N. 24th St. to N. 30th St.)
  • W. Highland Blvd (N. 20th St. to N. 35th St.)
  • W. Lapham Blvd (S. 6th St. to S. Cesar E. Chavez Dr.)
  • W. Lincoln Ave (S. 1st St. to S. 35th St.)
  • N. 35th St. (W. Highland Blvd. to W. Cherry St.)
  • W. Locust St. (N. 40th St. to N. Sherman Blvd.)
  • Intersection of N. 27th St./W. Center St./W. Fond du Lac Ave.
  • Butterfly Park Access Improvements (N. 37th and 38th streets at W. Meinecke Ave.)
  • Riverside Park / HS Access Improvements (E. Newberry Blvd./N. Oakland Ave., N. Cambridge Ave./E. Locust St.)
  • Washington Park Access (W. Galena St. – N. 37th St. to N. 40th St.)

