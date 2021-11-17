Urban Milwaukee members can get two free tickets, worth $50, for Present Music's Thanksgiving concert, while supplies last.

After a year’s hiatus, Present Music’s annual Thanksgiving concert at St. John’s Cathedral returns. It features the works of Native Americans, including by a composer, a filmmaker and a singing and drumming group.

The program features a world premiere by Diné composer Raven Chacon, film screening by Ho-Chunk visual artist Sky Hopinka, land acknowledgement from the Electa Quinney Institute for American Indian Education, and a performance by returning guests the Bucks Native American Singing and Drumming Group. In addition, Present Music will continue to highlight its 40th anniversary season with an encore performance of an important early commission by Milwaukee native Michael Torke.

The cathedral will reverberate with the sacred words of Russian composer Vladimir Martynov’s moving Beatitudes, the infectious spirit of Canadian Composer Peter Hannan‘s Trinkets of Little Value, and with the timeless wisdom of Michael Torke’s Four Proverbs, all sung by mezzo-soprano Kirsten Sollek.

The concert is Sunday, November 21 at 5:00 p.m. at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 812 N. Jackson St.

Important Safety Information: All audience members 12 and up wanting to attend the concert in-person must bring a mask to wear during the event and provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test result within 72-hours of performance. More information can be found here.

