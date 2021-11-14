State population: 5,822,434

Biggest change: The number of felony cases went up by 35%, or 9991 cases, from December 2019 to December 2020, according to state statistics.

Median age of pending cases: 2019 – 130 days; 2020 – 170 days, up 31%.

The increases have hit counties large and small and in between. We examined the differences in 15 counties – the five largest by population, the five smallest, and five smack in the middle. We’ll look at the five largest cases today, and the rest next week.

Large Counties

Milwaukee County population: 939,489

Biggest change: The number of felony cases shot up by 33%, or 1,267 cases, from December 2019 to December 2020.

Of note: Pending criminal traffic cases fell by 437, or 43%, likely the result of less traffic and the reluctance of officers, due to COVID concerns, to come in direct contact with drivers.

As measured as a percentage, Milwaukee County had the second smallest increase in pending cases among the five counties – 18%.

Median age of pending cases: 2019 – 124 days; 2020 – 269 days, up 117%.