The Cudahy, an icon of Milwaukee’s Lakefront since it was built in 1907. This condominium is a classic with elegance and charm. Now available in downtown Milwaukee is this two bedroom, two bathroom unit at The Cudahy. Large living room, separate dining area, walk-in closets, private balcony, in-unit laundry. One heated indoor parking space and storage unit included. Leave the car home and walk to restaurants, shopping, entertainment or the beautiful lakefront. Call today for a showing!

Sponsored by Corley Real Estate

An expert in Milwaukee’s downtown and everything it has to offer, Chris Corley has helped place customers of all walks of life in their urban dream homes. Looking to buy or sell your property? Corley Real Estate is up to the task.

The Breakdown

Address: 777 N. Prospect Ave., SP4

Size: 1,118 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Total Rooms: 5

Year Built: 1907

Parking: 1 indoor

Price: $379,000

Taxes: $8,476

Condo Fee: $918/Month

MLS#: 1769331

Walkscore: 91

Photos

Contact Corley Real Estate

Learn more about this listing and others from Corley Real Estate.