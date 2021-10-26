Features a cathedral ceiling in the living room, a gas fireplace and is just moments away from Lake Michigan

The Cudahy has been a landmark on Milwaukee’s Lake Michigan skyline since it was built in 1907. This condominium exudes classic elegance and charm with all the modern conveniences one expects for today’s lifestyle. In the heart of downtown, is this spacious, meticulously maintained one bedroom with two full bathrooms. Soaring cathedral ceiling in the living room with a gas fireplace. The unit has in-unit laundry, one indoor heated parking space and a storage locker. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, the Calatrava, Art Museum and beautiful lakefront.

The Breakdown

Address: 777 N. Prospect Ave., NP7

Size: 1,206 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 2

Total Rooms: 5

Year Built: 1907

Parking: 1 indoor

Price: $349,000

Taxes: $8,782

Condo Fee: $919/Month

MLS#: 1769341

Walkscore: 91

