Grab a little slice of history in this converted warehouse built in 1875. Original cream city brick walls, high ceilings, and heavy timber rafters add historic charm to the modern loft living. South view floods natural light through the entire space, and the marble fireplace adds cozy comfort. Uniquely lofted, the bi-level walk-in closet uses volume of space well. Private balcony, fireplace has been converted to gas, new bathroom vanity, electric shades and new pendant lights! Storage locker, parking, fitness center & rooftop patio included!

Sponsored by Corley Real Estate

An expert in Milwaukee’s downtown and everything it has to offer, Chris Corley has helped place customers of all walks of life in their urban dream homes. Looking to buy or sell your property? Corley Real Estate is up to the task.

The Breakdown

Address: 200 S. Water St., #312

Size: 638 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Total Rooms: 2

Year Built: 1875

Parking: 1 deeded space

Price: $227,500

Taxes: $4,755

Condo Fee: $160/Month

MLS#: 1769291

Photos

Contact Corley Real Estate

Learn more about this listing and others from Corley Real Estate.