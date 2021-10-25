Bright Walker’s Point Loft
Features cream city brick, high ceilings, heavy timber rafters and has natural light throughout.
Grab a little slice of history in this converted warehouse built in 1875. Original cream city brick walls, high ceilings, and heavy timber rafters add historic charm to the modern loft living. South view floods natural light through the entire space, and the marble fireplace adds cozy comfort. Uniquely lofted, the bi-level walk-in closet uses volume of space well. Private balcony, fireplace has been converted to gas, new bathroom vanity, electric shades and new pendant lights! Storage locker, parking, fitness center & rooftop patio included!
The Breakdown
- Address: 200 S. Water St., #312
- Size: 638 sq-ft
- Bedrooms: 1
- Bathrooms: 1
- Total Rooms: 2
- Year Built: 1875
- Parking: 1 deeded space
- Price: $227,500
- Taxes: $4,755
- Condo Fee: $160/Month
- MLS#: 1769291
