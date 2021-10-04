State Sen. Brad Pfaff Running For 3rd Congressional District
Current Congressman Ron Kind announced he would not seek re-election.
The first Democratic candidate for Wisconsin’s competitive 2022 election in the 3rd Congressional District has launched their campaign.
State Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, announced Monday he will run to replace outgoing Democratic Congressman Ron Kind.
In a campaign announcement released Monday morning, Pfaff criticized partisan conflict in Washington.
“Today, too many people in Washington have forgotten that getting things done for us is their job,” he said. “They treat politics like a blood sport where the only thing that matters is destroying your opponent. That’s not who I am and that’s not who we are.”
Pfaff was elected to the state Senate in 2020. Before that, he served as the secretary of the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection under Gov. Tony Evers. In an unusual move, the Republican-controlled state Senate fired Pfaff from that role in 2019. Prior to that, he worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture during the Obama administration and as chief of staff in Kind’s office.
Republican Derrick Van Orden, a retired Navy SEAL, announced his campaign to represent the district in April. Van Orden, who was endorsed by Trump, narrowly lost to Kind in 2020. This summer, Van Orden denied reports that he entered a restricted area of the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The primary election for the seat will be held in August.
Democratic state Sen. Brad Pfaff announces campaign for 3rd Congressional District was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.