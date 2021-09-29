Fusion Poke Plans Second Location In Town

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Fusion Poke is opening a new location on Milwaukee’s Lower East Side according to permits filed with the city. The new location is on the first floor of the Avenir apartment building, 1433 N. Jefferson St. It replaces Zoup!, a soup-focused chain restaurant that quietly closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will be Fusion Poke’s third location, with one at 1813 E. Kenilworth Pl. and another in Chicago.

The restaurant serves several poke bowls, including sake poke and volcano poke. It also serves ramen, rice, sushi and Korean wings, among other items.

Owner Andy Zheng did not respond to a request for more information by the time of publication. Zheng opened Fusion’s other Milwaukee location in 2018.

Other commercial tenants in the building include Jimmy John’s sandwich shop, eliteNutrition, Great Clips salon and Q Nail Spa. The new Fusion Poke will be across from East Pointe Marketplace, which is a host to a number of restaurants.

The Avenir property is owned by Weidner Investment Services, which intends to build a second phase along E. Ogden Ave. in the coming years.