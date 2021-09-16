Gov. Evers Seeks Judicial Applicants To Replace Brett Blomme

Evers will appoint a replacement for short term, with election to follow.

Governor Tony Evers is seeking applicants for a judicial vacancy in Milwaukee.

The vacancy was created by the resignation of Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Brett Blomme. The now-former judge was charged in March with multiple counts of possessing and distributing child pornography.

Blomme, who listed a Dane County address on his letter , submitted his resignation on Sept. 1. He was already placed on leave from the judgeship following the charges.

He agreed to plead guilty to two federal child pornography charges in August. Blomme has spent much of the time since being charged in custody. As part of the plea agreement, his seven state felony charges are being dropped.

Each federal charge Blomme faces carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and five years of supervised release. The federal charges carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, a lifetime period of supervised release and a $5,000 assessment.

Evers will select a replacement from a pool of applicants. Those interested in applying must submit a completed application form and supporting materials to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov by Oct. 1.

Appointed judges are perceived as having an advantage in a future elections for a full term, but Blomme himself upset an appointed judge.

Blomme, 39, was first elected to a six-year term as judge in April 2020. Running as a liberal challenger, Blomme defeated Scott Walker appointee Paul Dedinsky. He took his seat on the bench in August 2020 and most recently was assigned to children’s court.

In a press release, Evers said the term for the appointee will end on July 30, 2022. A special election will be held for a full term in 2022.