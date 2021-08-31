Perfect downtown location is this updated two bedroom, two bathroom unit at Courtyard Square. Open floor plan boasts beautiful plank floors; modern kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, custom cabinets and oversized breakfast bar; living room with spacious balcony overlooking the serene courtyard. Master bedroom with large closet and master bathroom with granite counters and large walk-in spa shower. In-unit laundry. Plenty of closet space throughout including a storage unit on the same floor. One indoor parking space included. Leave the car home and walk to or jump on The Hop to restaurants, entertainment, shopping and more.

The Breakdown

Address: 1108 N. Milwaukee St., #211

Size: 975 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Total Rooms: 5

Year Built: 1983

Parking: 1 Indoor

Price: $235,000

Taxes: $4577.64

Fees: $250/Month

Walkscore: 94

MLS#: 1760840

3D Tour

Take a 3D Tour by clicking here.

Photos

