Madison, Dane County Mandate Vaccine For Workers

City of Madison and Dane County employees will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing for the disease, leaders announced Tuesday.

The start date of the new policy is still being decided. Masking will also be required for Dane County’s roughly 2,400 employees along with visitors to county government buildings. In the city, the public is not required to wear a face covering to enter municipal buildings, but Madison’s 2,800 workers will have to mask up.

The new rules come as new infections rise largely due to the more contagious delta variant.

“The delta variant is not last year’s coronavirus. It’s much more serious,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.

The increase in new infections has not resulted in more local hospitalizations or deaths, largely because community vaccination rates are so high, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County Director Janel Heinrich, who said the seven-day average of cases has shot up from seven on June 15 to 66 as of Tuesday.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway called the vaccine the “best tool we have” to prevent severe illness or death from COVID-19 and urged other employers to mandate vaccination.