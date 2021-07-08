Striking and authentic Georgian Colonial, pure and exact architectural detail and highest quality in every respect. An elegant multi-level foyer leads you into this special home with an appealing floor plan and spacious rooms with expansive windows, perfect for viewing the serene ravine setting teaming with wildlife! Main rooms offer exotic wood flooring, multi-piece crown moldings and ornamental plaster detailing. Kitchen/hearth room boasts stunning marble counters, stainless steel appliances, massive 60” arched fireplace with dentils and bracketed oak mantelpiece. Lovely Primary bedroom suite with cozy sitting area in front of the NFP, dressing room with vanity, shoe racks and three double closets. Three additional light filled bedrooms with built-in bookcases, two with walk in closets. Exceptional outdoor space.

Sponsored by Shelley Daily Realtor – First Weber

Shelley Daily is an experienced real estate broker with First Weber Group specializing in the purchase and sale of single family homes, condominiums and income properties in Milwaukee, Waukesha and Ozaukee Counties. Shelley brings a wealth of experience, a lifetime of world travel and an in-depth understanding of today’s market to your search for the perfect home.

Shelley goes beyond the normal checklist of what buyers and sellers look for in a new home and is the right advisor to guide them. Never has it been more important than in today’s market to work with a trusted advisor. Shelley’s experience, knowledge and understanding of the long term impact that a real estate investment has on an individual or family makes a tremendous difference as you go through this process as a buyer or seller.

The Breakdown

Address: 500 E. Juniper Ct., Mequon, WI

Size: 4,076 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Total Rooms: 11

Year Built: 1981

Parking: 2.5 Garage spaces

Price: $925,000

Taxes: $10,812

MLS#: 1748725

Photos

Contact

Learn more about this listing and others from Shelley Daily Realtor – First Weber