The Warehouse has invited Urban Milwaukee members to a curator-led tour of its exhibition, Art Japan: 2021-1921.

The exhibition, drawn from the collection of The Warehouse, contains some of Japan’s most important artists of the last 100 years.

With over 80 works in the exhibition from 18 artists, the art, ideas, and studio practice of each artist is shown in-depth, through multiple works.

Works by Tsukioka Kogyo and Toko Shinoda are a part of the exhibition.

The exhibition includes painting, drawing, modern and contemporary prints, silver and gold leaf constructions, as well as ceramics, basketry, textiles and fiber art.

Urban Milwaukee members are invited to join us on Tuesday, July 13 at 4:30 p.m. Curator Dr. Annemarie Sawkins will lead a tour of the exhibition. Light snacks will be provided.

This tour is free for Urban Milwaukee members, but an RSVP is required as space is limited. You may reserve up to two spots on the tour.

RSVP here.

Not a Member, but Still Want to Come?

We’d love to have you join us for this behind-the-scenes look. Urban Milwaukee is home to the city’s only news site membership program, which offers many perks like this one. For just $9/month, or $99/year, you’ll be eligible to claim your spot on the tour, as well as many ticket giveaways, deals and other members-only events. You’ll also get an ad-free website, a faster photo browser, and much more. The full list of member benefits can be found here.

Along with all of the perks, by becoming a member, you’ll help support Urban Milwaukee’s local journalism and help us grow the publication.

Once you become a member, you can claim your ticket to this tour.

Space is limited, so act fast.

The Warehouse is located at 1635 W. St. Paul Ave. We will meet at 4:30 in the main entry.

Art Japan: 2021-1921 runs July 9 through September 24 at The Warehouse. For more information on The Warehouse, visit its website.