Bay View Dog Park Reopened

The barks are back. Last of seven Milwaukee County dog parks to reopen.

After being closed for more than a year, the Bay View Dog Park was reopened for furry friends July 1.

The park, located at E. Lincoln Ave. and S. Bay St., is a one acre, off-leash park. It closed in March 2020 along with all other county dog parks, golf courses, club houses and disc golf courses during a slew of pandemic-related shutdowns.

Bay View Dog Park is the last of Milwaukee County Parks‘ seven off-leash dog parks to reopen. Estabrook, Runway, Roverwest, Currie, and Granville dog parks reopened in late May of 2020. Warnimont Park Dog Park reopened later following the removal of several diseased ash trees. In a response to a comment on a Facebook post, Parks Milwaukee explained that Bay View’s extended closure was due to extensive park maintenance.

The park opened in 2014 with a “leash-cutting” ceremony hosted by Residents for Off-leash Milwaukee Parks. The park was created by a 10-year agreement between the city and the county in which the city owns the park and Milwaukee County Parks operates and maintains it.

Milwaukee County dog parks are open every day from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Owners can purchase a single-visit pass at self-pay stations near the dog parks for $5 a dog or buy an annual pass with fees ranging from $15 to $35 and enjoy unlimited visits.

