Sauna Workout Chain Comes To Town

New Land Enterprises is turning up the heat with the introduction of a new tenant on the first floor of its Rhythm apartment building: HOTWORX Studio.

This 24-hour fitness studio offers a variety of 15 or 30-minute workout sessions in 125-degree infrared saunas. Members can choose from 10 different types of classes including hot yoga and hot cycling. The saunas fit three across and are taught by virtual instructors in a pre-set schedule.

“You just start burning calories and sweating like you’ve never sweat before,” said, HOTWORX Studio Milwaukee franchisee.

HOTWORX claims that this type of training can help with muscle recovery, pain relief, stress reduction, weight loss and calorie burn, among other benefits.

The business opened its first location in 2017 and expanded to 100 locations in three years. There are now hundreds of HOTWORX studios across the United States, along with locations in Australia and Ireland, according to a press release from the company.

The upcoming Lower East Side studio, located at 1640 N. Water St., will be the first in Wisconsin. The new studio will be located near a Fresh Thyme grocery store, Bublr Bikes station and several apartment buildings.

HOTWORX offers a basic membership for $39 a month and a “sweat everywhere” membership for $69 a month that includes additional access to any location, in-studio virtual personal training, and HOTWORX At Home, an at-home virtual personal training program. Customers can also pay per visit starting at $20 a session. The franchise is offering special introductory rates leading up to its Milwaukee opening.

“Everybody’s trying to do their best to stay healthy,” Lamont said. “If you can have an efficient workout that you can get results [from], who doesn’t want to make the best use of their time?”

New Land created the studio space in its building by repurposing unused parking spaces in the multi-story parking garage at the base of the 140-unit apartment building. Rhythm was completed in 2017.

