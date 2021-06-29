Wisconsin Public Radio

Winnebago County GOP Removes Racist Facebook Meme

Humorous defense of white supremacy?

By , Wisconsin Public Radio - Jun 29th, 2021 01:22 pm
Laptop. (CC0 Public Domain).

Laptop. (CC0 Public Domain).

The Winnebago County Republican Party has removed a racist meme from its official Facebook page after drawing hundreds of critical comments.

The meme, posted on Monday, shows a picture of a white man above a list of seven “warning signs of WHITE SUPREMACY.” They include things like full time employment, literacy, auto insurance, good credit rating and no criminal record.

While some Facebook users appeared to agree with the post, other comments, including from some-self identified Republicans, called it disgusting and inappropriate.

An unnamed administrator of the Winnebago County Republican Party page pushed back, claiming the post highlighted critical race theory “that has invaded our universities and now our local school.”

In another response, the administrator stated they heard speakers talking about critical race theory at the annual Wisconsin Republican Party convention in Wisconsin Dells Saturday and, after further research, posted the meme to draw attention to it.

Screenshots of a deleted meme and comments on the Winnebago County Republican Party's Facebook page.

Screenshots of a deleted meme and comments on the Winnebago County Republican Party’s Facebook page.

Critical race theory, an academic approach looking at the history of race and racism in American institutions, has been around in academia for decades. But in recent months, it has become a hot-button issue among conservative politicians, activists and media outlets who claim it is being used to indoctrinate students of all ages.

While the meme was posted anonymously on the Winnebago County GOP Facebook page, Ed Hudak, the county party chair, posted it on his personal Facebook page the day before.

Hudak and other members of the county Republican Party didn’t respond to requests for comment for this story. Wisconsin Republican Party communications director Anna Kelly said in an email that the meme didn’t originate at its convention.

State Rep. Lee Snodgrass, D-Appleton, said she was taken aback by such an overtly racist post on an official Facebook page.

“I think that the suggestion that white people alone are law-abiding, successful people is inherently racist and disgusting,” said Snodgrass. “And I think that post is very much suggesting that people of white descent are superior to others because of a number of things that are obviously not linked to the color of anybody’s skin.”

Even if the post was aimed at raising awareness about critical race theory, Snodgrass said it missed the mark.

“I think any time you’re weaponizing racism in a way to try to draw attention to an issue, you’re already losing,” said Snodgrass. “And again, I think this was a disgusting way to get some attention if that was what they were talking about.”

Listen to the WPR report here.

Winnebago County GOP Removes Racist Facebook Meme After Drawing Criticism was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.

Categories: Politics, Wisconsin Public Radio

2 thoughts on “Winnebago County GOP Removes Racist Facebook Meme”

  1. Alan Bartelme says:
    June 29, 2021 at 1:35 pm

    Stay classy GOP.

  2. NickR says:
    June 30, 2021 at 8:52 pm

    Maybe the Winnebago County GOP should also remove the racists from their membership rolls?

    Oh wait, there would hardly be anyone left if they did!

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us