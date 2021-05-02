36,000 Getting Help With Utility Bills

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Struggling residents caught a break this week after the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program distributed over $21 million to consumer-owned utility companies to help clear overdue utility bills.

Brendan Conway, a spokesman for We Energies, said 18,000 of his company’s customers will receive assistance. This represents about half of the total recipients. Conway said We Energies customers accounted for about $12 million of the new payments.

Those eligible were notified before the funds were released and did not have to take any additional steps.

Barb Klug, the Home Energy Plus bureau director for the Wisconsin Department of Administration, said the average amount paid was about $590, and that the money has already been added to customer accounts.

Klug said the money was used to completely pay off the arrearages of recipients. The average cost was about $590, she said. The money has already been added to the accounts of recipients.

The initiative is funded by Wisconsin’s federal allocation for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP. The state expects to receive from $110 million to $115 million in supplemental LIHEAP funding as part of the American Rescue Plan, Klug said on the Electric Wire podcast.

Tom Content, executive director of the Citizens Utility Board of Wisconsin, urged those behind on their payments to contact their utility to set up a payment plan. While the new program is a “big help,” he said delinquent payments have gone up by about $100 million statewide during the pandemic.

Klug said the Department of Administration is planning to pay off more utility bills with increased federal funding. The department will be contacting cities and municipalities to determine the amounts to be distributed within the next 30 days.

What to do if you are behind on payments

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee.