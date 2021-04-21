JetBlue Will Start Flying From Milwaukee in 2022
Low-cost carrier will offer nonstop service to Boston and New York City.
Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport announced Wednesday that a second new, major airline will start serving Wisconsin travelers.
JetBlue Airways will begin offering nonstop flights from Milwaukee to both Boston and New York City (John F. Kennedy International Airport).
Flights will start in the second quarter of 2022. Flight schedules, aircraft type and launch dates are still being determined.
The airline is the sixth-largest airline in the United States by passengers carried. Nonstop flights into two of the airline’s hubs are expected to open up additional service to more cities.
“JetBlue has a robust connecting hub at both cities, and JetBlue’s new codeshare partnership with American Airlines opens up many connections to Europe and beyond on American,” said Dranzik.
According to its website, JetBlue provides service to more than 100 destinations and offers the most legroom in coach. Using nine different plane types, the company provides free in-flight WiFi, in-seat entertainment system and unlimited “brand name” snacks and beverages.
Founded in 1999, it is positioned as a low-cost carrier.
“As more travelers return to the skies, we’ve taken a fresh look at our route map and identified new places where our award-winning service and low fares can help stimulate recovery and advance our focus city growth strategy in the Northeast” said Andrea Lusso, JetBlue network planning vice president.
JetBlue will join Spirit Airlines, which is set to begin service in June at Mitchell Airport. Spirit will provide nonstop service to Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Orlando.
Other airlines have added new nonstop flights in recent months as the airport has seen an increase in passenger traffic.
The airport has seen more than new flights. Spanx, a shapewear provider focused on making people look thinner, opened a store in the airport. It’s the first standalone store for the company in Wisconsin. The airport held a ribbon-cutting on Tuesday.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
Transportation
-
Canadian Railroad Mergers Would Impact MilwaukeeApr 22nd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Daily Service Returns to Amtrak’s Milwaukee-Chicago LineApr 22nd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Nicholson Boots Weishan Off CommitteeApr 20th, 2021 by Graham Kilmer