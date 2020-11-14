Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Data reported Saturday afternoon by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows a small drop in seven-day case totals and averages, both of which hit record highs this week. The longer-term trend line for cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to point steadily upward.

DHS reported 5,146 new cases of COVID-19 from 18,954 processed tests.

The seven-day case total fell to 43,181, down from yesterday’s record of 45,100 A week ago the running total was 37,760. September, when Wisconsin’s surge started, accounted for 46,671 cases in its entirety.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 34.77%, below yesterday’s record of 36.33%. The 14-day average at a record 33.22%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case rate figure to be sustained under five percent.

DHS reported 181 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 14,226 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 1,499 in the past week.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 2,034 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, a decrease of 11 from Friday, but an increase of 228 over a week. The total hit a record high of 2,077 this week. Thirty days ago the total was 1,101.

A record 20 patients were in the Alternate Care Facility in West Allis.

DHS reported 52 deaths Saturday. A total of 2,625 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 643 in Milwaukee County.

A record average of 35.73 deaths per day have been reported over the past 30 days. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 11.53.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 19th worst in the state, even as its case and hospitalization load has surged to record levels.

Menominee County has recorded 11,045.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 10,314.9). Shawano County has recorded 7,872 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 7,753.3). Brown, Oconto, Dodge, Forest, Winnebago, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Calumet, Langlade, Outagamie, Waushara, Waupaca, Sheboygan, Florence, Marinette and Marquette counties are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 5,872 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began (up from 5,741.4).

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 5,298.5 (up from 5,209.5). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 1,310.6 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.

