Jeramey Jannene
WI Daily

5,146 New Cases, 2,034 Actively Hospitalized

Record 20 patients in Alternate Care Facility

By - Nov 14th, 2020 05:26 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Data reported Saturday afternoon by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows a small drop in seven-day case totals and averages, both of which hit record highs this week. The longer-term trend line for cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to point steadily upward.

DHS reported 5,146 new cases of COVID-19 from 18,954 processed tests.

The seven-day case total fell to 43,181, down from yesterday’s record of 45,100 A week ago the running total was 37,760. September, when Wisconsin’s surge started, accounted for 46,671 cases in its entirety.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 34.77%, below yesterday’s record of 36.33%. The 14-day average at a record 33.22%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case rate figure to be sustained under five percent.

DHS reported 181 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 14,226 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 1,499 in the past week.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 2,034 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, a decrease of 11 from Friday, but an increase of 228 over a week. The total hit a record high of 2,077 this week. Thirty days ago the total was 1,101.

A record 20 patients were in the Alternate Care Facility in West Allis.

DHS reported 52 deaths Saturday. A total of 2,625 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 643 in Milwaukee County.

A record average of 35.73 deaths per day have been reported over the past 30 days. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 11.53.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 19th worst in the state, even as its case and hospitalization load has surged to record levels.

Menominee County has recorded 11,045.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 10,314.9). Shawano County has recorded 7,872 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 7,753.3). Brown, Oconto, Dodge, Forest, Winnebago, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Calumet, Langlade, Outagamie, Waushara, Waupaca, Sheboygan, Florence, Marinette and Marquette counties are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 5,872 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began (up from 5,741.4).

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 5,298.5 (up from 5,209.5). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 1,310.6 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 826 5,606 62 6 1 4,030.30 29.3 0.70%
Ashland 488 4,680 18 5 0 3,076.30 31.5 1.00%
Barron 2,397 13,804 44 30 0 5,224.50 65.4 1.30%
Bayfield 505 4,599 14 3 0 3,321.50 19.7 0.60%
Brown 19,760 100,226 467 121 2 7,590.40 46.5 0.60%
Buffalo 551 3,541 11 3 0 4,078.80 22.2 0.50%
Burnett 526 4,236 20 7 0 3,405.20 45.3 1.30%
Calumet 3,502 14,845 122 21 1 6,803.20 40.8 0.60%
Chippewa 3,438 21,032 40 36 2 5,353.50 56.1 1.00%
Clark 1,633 7,800 113 24 3 4,700.50 69.1 1.50%
Columbia 2,605 20,953 185 10 1 4,559.90 17.5 0.40%
Crawford 641 5,643 10 4 0 3,871.90 24.2 0.60%
Dane 21,348 257,673 617 61 2 4,039.40 11.5 0.30%
Dodge 6,509 31,132 334 53 4 7,296.70 59.4 0.80%
Door 1,355 10,348 95 10 0 4,830.50 35.6 0.70%
Douglas 1,289 11,481 15 1 0 2,938.00 2.3 0.10%
Dunn 1,879 12,873 73 2 0 4,196.40 4.5 0.10%
Eau Claire 5,626 33,990 95 40 4 5,467.80 38.9 0.70%
Florence 270 1,253 15 11 0 6,107.20 248.8 4.10%
Fond du Lac 6,989 32,712 262 34 2 6,761.00 32.9 0.50%
Forest 638 2,934 41 12 0 6,948.40 130.7 1.90%
Grant 2,854 18,172 104 51 2 5,449.30 97.4 1.80%
Green 1,334 11,541 23 5 0 3,618.70 13.6 0.40%
Green Lake 1,036 5,726 167 4 0 5,427.50 21 0.40%
Iowa 948 8,033 30 4 0 3,983.40 16.8 0.40%
Iron 295 1,959 51 5 2 5,047.90 85.6 1.70%
Jackson 1,176 8,195 14 2 0 5,696.60 9.7 0.20%
Jefferson 4,108 27,052 216 30 1 4,851.50 35.4 0.70%
Juneau 1,540 11,665 7 6 0 5,723.20 22.3 0.40%
Kenosha 7,306 53,865 736 107 2 4,342.80 63.6 1.50%
Kewaunee 1,405 5,558 39 13 0 6,805.90 63 0.90%
La Crosse 6,226 36,977 228 30 0 5,261.40 25.4 0.50%
Lafayette 872 4,877 10 2 0 5,165.00 11.8 0.20%
Langlade 1,335 5,240 60 21 4 6,750.30 106.2 1.60%
Lincoln 1,495 7,719 60 16 3 5,256.30 56.3 1.10%
Manitowoc 3,952 21,668 515 29 4 4,924.40 36.1 0.70%
Marathon 7,811 36,017 560 96 10 5,797.00 71.2 1.20%
Marinette 2,452 13,513 193 22 0 5,989.50 53.7 0.90%
Marquette 897 4,532 103 7 0 5,833.00 45.5 0.80%
Menominee 484 3,474 2 2 0 11,045.20 45.6 0.40%
Milwaukee 54,872 346,614 3,613 643 9 5,809.80 68.1 1.20%
Monroe 1,835 13,779 27 11 0 3,989.30 23.9 0.60%
Oconto 2,749 12,592 173 21 3 7,241.50 55.3 0.80%
Oneida 1,834 12,678 40 21 0 5,106.80 58.5 1.10%
Outagamie 12,006 59,898 502 100 0 6,532.10 54.4 0.80%
Ozaukee 3,713 28,067 460 29 3 4,202.10 32.8 0.80%
Pepin 326 2,087 4 1 0 4,436.00 13.6 0.30%
Pierce 1,415 11,303 303 9 2 3,398.60 21.6 0.60%
Polk 1,405 13,333 16 4 0 3,200.50 9.1 0.30%
Portage 3,885 19,505 134 30 2 5,493.60 42.4 0.80%
Price 549 4,041 23 3 0 3,976.00 21.7 0.50%
Racine 11,202 83,901 1,123 140 3 5,738.60 71.7 1.20%
Richland 694 7,350 18 10 0 3,918.20 56.5 1.40%
Rock 7,401 53,670 297 59 2 4,618.00 36.8 0.80%
Rusk 531 3,443 27 5 0 3,653.50 34.4 0.90%
Sauk 2,849 27,347 87 10 0 4,544.90 16 0.40%
Sawyer 616 5,975 6 5 0 3,717.80 30.2 0.80%
Shawano 3,248 13,001 73 41 1 7,872.00 99.4 1.30%
Sheboygan 7,152 33,352 258 43 2 6,245.50 37.5 0.60%
St. Croix 3,226 24,375 142 18 0 3,658.90 20.4 0.60%
Taylor 827 4,167 43 10 0 4,018.50 48.6 1.20%
Trempealeau 1,688 8,866 26 7 0 5,754.80 23.9 0.40%
Vernon 796 9,460 6 5 0 2,628.20 16.5 0.60%
Vilas 936 6,404 22 9 0 4,322.10 41.6 1.00%
Walworth 4,756 31,171 523 43 2 4,634.80 41.9 0.90%
Washburn 432 4,245 11 2 0 2,725.00 12.6 0.50%
Washington 6,827 37,538 774 57 5 5,076.40 42.4 0.80%
Waukesha 18,658 118,759 1,506 163 4 4,680.40 40.9 0.90%
Waupaca 3,236 15,001 325 66 21 6,255.40 127.6 2.00%
Waushara 1,578 8,677 32 6 0 6,494.40 24.7 0.40%
Winnebago 11,686 60,249 748 91 3 6,900.70 53.7 0.80%
Wood 3,082 21,328 180 17 2 4,163.40 23 0.60%

