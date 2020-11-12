Jeramey Jannene
WI Daily

Record 7,497 New COVID-19 Cases As Hospital Capacity Dwindles

58 deaths pushes 30-day average to 33.57

By - Nov 12th, 2020 02:35 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Wisconsin, again, has set a new high in COVID-19 cases as hospital capacity wanes.

The Department of Health Services reported 7,497 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon from 22,408 processed tests.

The seven-day case total moved to a new record high of 43,464. September, when Wisconsin’s surge started, accounted for 46,671 cases in its entirety.

“COVID-19 is everywhere in our state. It is bad everywhere, and it is getting every worse everywhere. It is straining hospitals and people are dying,” said DHS deputy secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk during a press briefing Thursday afternoon.

“Statewide only eight percent of [intensive care unit] beds are available,” said Willems Van Dijk. The state has set a new record for active hospitalizations in each of the past 12 days.

State officials continued their theme of noting that the Wisconsin Supreme Court had limited their legal options and that people needed to come together and take personal responsibility to slow the spread in their communities.

“We are getting closer to a vaccine, so let’s pull together for the next two to three months to do what it takes,” she said, imploring people to stay home when possible, wear a mask when they do go out and maintain a distance of six feet from those outside the home.

“The safest thing to do is stay home,” said Governor Tony Evers.

“There is no safe gathering right now unfortunately,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases.

Evers said he had a call with Midwest governors this afternoon. They’ll have plenty to discuss.

Chicago, which has a lower per capita case rate than Milwaukee and Wisconsin, announced a stay-at-home advisory order Thursday afternoon. Minnesota is now reporting a case volume at Wisconsin’s level. Iowa has a per-capita rate greater than Wisconsin. Some states have enacted measures to close bars at 10 p.m. “The collaboration we have had has been very helpful,” said Evers.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 34.38%. The 14-day average at 32.70%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case rate figure to be sustained under five percent.

DHS reported 264 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 13,771 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 1,461 in the past week.

“The most important way to prevent this is to prevent the patients from needing the care in the first place,” said Willems Van Dijk of hospital capacity issues. She said the biggest issue hospitals are reporting is staffing shortages caused by having employees quarantined.

“I believe we are getting to the point where hospitals are strained and likely to run out of staff before they run out of physical space,” said Westergaard.

Westergaard said earlier this week that hospitals are reaching a “tipping point” where they might not be able to treat everyone that needs care.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported Wednesday that a record 2,102 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, an increase of 32 over Tuesday and 355 over a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 1,017. Thursday’s data release, scheduled for 3:30 p.m., was not available by the time of publication.

A record 14 patients were in the Alternate Care Facility in West Allis.

DHS reported 58 deaths Thursday. A total of 2,515 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 636 in Milwaukee County.

An average of 33.57 deaths per day have been reported over the past 30 days. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 10.87.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 19th worst in the state, even as its case and hospitalization load has surged to record levels.

Menominee County has recorded 9,972.6 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 9,904.2). Shawano County has recorded 7,624.8 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 7,477). Brown, Oconto, Dodge, Forest, Kewaunee, Winnebago, Calumet, Langlade, Waushara, Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Waupaca, Florence, Marinette, Marquette and Sheboygan counties are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 5,625.2 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began (up from 5,515.1).

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 5,075 (up from 4,945.3). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 1,310.6 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 785 5,557 56 6 1.00 3,830.20 29.3 0.80%
Ashland 458 4,632 18 5 0.00 2,887.20 31.5 1.10%
Barron 2,128 13,524 43 28 0.00 4,638.20 61 1.30%
Bayfield 467 4,551 15 3 0.00 3,071.60 19.7 0.60%
Brown 19,166 99,400 461 118 2.00 7,362.20 45.3 0.60%
Buffalo 507 3,498 11 3 0.00 3,753.10 22.2 0.60%
Burnett 473 4,117 21 7 0.00 3,062.10 45.3 1.50%
Calumet 3,383 14,691 113 20 1.00 6,572.00 38.9 0.60%
Chippewa 3,223 20,752 40 35 2.00 5,018.70 54.5 1.10%
Clark 1,488 7,666 108 23 3.00 4,283.10 66.2 1.50%
Columbia 2,527 20,777 179 9 1.00 4,423.40 15.8 0.40%
Crawford 590 5,520 7 4 0.00 3,563.90 24.2 0.70%
Dane 20,590 254,788 611 57 2.00 3,896.00 10.8 0.30%
Dodge 6,163 30,838 311 51 4.00 6,908.80 57.2 0.80%
Door 1,288 10,207 94 10 0.00 4,591.60 35.6 0.80%
Douglas 1,176 11,371 9 1 0.00 2,680.40 2.3 0.10%
Dunn 1,768 12,640 49 1 0.00 3,948.50 2.2 0.10%
Eau Claire 5,475 33,491 82 34 4.00 5,321.10 33 0.60%
Florence 264 1,243 14 10 0.00 5,971.50 226.2 3.80%
Fond du Lac 6,695 32,358 244 31 1.00 6,476.50 30 0.50%
Forest 619 2,831 36 11 1.00 6,741.50 119.8 1.80%
Grant 2,699 17,872 105 50 1.00 5,153.30 95.5 1.90%
Green 1,302 11,407 22 5 0.00 3,531.90 13.6 0.40%
Green Lake 992 5,674 152 4 0.00 5,197.00 21 0.40%
Iowa 892 7,920 28 4 0.00 3,748.10 16.8 0.40%
Iron 282 1,902 51 5 1.00 4,825.50 85.6 1.80%
Jackson 1,027 8,088 13 2 0.00 4,974.80 9.7 0.20%
Jefferson 3,947 26,817 196 29 1.00 4,661.40 34.2 0.70%
Juneau 1,405 11,548 7 6 0.00 5,221.50 22.3 0.40%
Kenosha 7,140 53,239 731 102 2.00 4,244.20 60.6 1.40%
Kewaunee 1,364 5,512 38 12 0.00 6,607.20 58.1 0.90%
La Crosse 6,018 36,351 196 28 0.00 5,085.60 23.7 0.50%
Lafayette 824 4,822 10 2 0.00 4,880.60 11.8 0.20%
Langlade 1,307 5,193 56 19 3.00 6,608.70 96.1 1.50%
Lincoln 1,392 7,630 51 13 2.00 4,894.20 45.7 0.90%
Manitowoc 3,864 21,466 477 27 4.00 4,814.70 33.6 0.70%
Marathon 7,534 35,381 535 91 10.00 5,591.50 67.5 1.20%
Marinette 2,358 13,398 181 20 0.00 5,759.90 48.9 0.80%
Marquette 881 4,487 95 7 0.00 5,729.00 45.5 0.80%
Menominee 437 3,369 1 2 0.00 9,972.60 45.6 0.50%
Milwaukee 53,129 342,087 3481 636 8.00 5,625.20 67.3 1.20%
Monroe 1,752 13,618 26 8 0.00 3,808.90 17.4 0.50%
Oconto 2,666 12,456 154 20 3.00 7,022.80 52.7 0.80%
Oneida 1,698 12,521 36 19 0.00 4,728.10 52.9 1.10%
Outagamie 11,659 59,147 459 91 0.00 6,343.30 49.5 0.80%
Ozaukee 3,513 27,699 399 29 3.00 3,975.80 32.8 0.80%
Pepin 300 2,052 4 1 0.00 4,082.20 13.6 0.30%
Pierce 1,278 10,973 297 7 2.00 3,069.50 16.8 0.50%
Polk 1,293 13,005 16 4 0.00 2,945.30 9.1 0.30%
Portage 3,738 19,250 116 30 2.00 5,285.70 42.4 0.80%
Price 532 3,988 25 3 0.00 3,852.80 21.7 0.60%
Racine 10,658 83,148 1077 128 3.00 5,460.00 65.6 1.20%
Richland 662 7,257 17 10 0.00 3,737.60 56.5 1.50%
Rock 7,114 53,105 282 58 2.00 4,438.90 36.2 0.80%
Rusk 499 3,377 22 5 0.00 3,433.30 34.4 1.00%
Sauk 2,753 27,090 83 10 0.00 4,391.70 16 0.40%
Sawyer 575 5,894 5 5 0.00 3,470.30 30.2 0.90%
Shawano 3,146 12,842 58 40 1.00 7,624.80 96.9 1.30%
Sheboygan 6,850 33,060 258 41 2.00 5,981.70 35.8 0.60%
St. Croix 3,031 23,932 137 16 0.00 3,437.70 18.1 0.50%
Taylor 765 4,102 43 10 0.00 3,717.20 48.6 1.30%
Trempealeau 1,574 8,738 26 7 0.00 5,366.20 23.9 0.40%
Vernon 762 9,315 6 4 0.00 2,515.90 13.2 0.50%
Vilas 898 6,329 22 9 0.00 4,146.70 41.6 1.00%
Walworth 4,522 30,767 492 40 2.00 4,406.80 39 0.90%
Washburn 382 4,166 10 2 0.00 2,409.60 12.6 0.50%
Washington 6,431 37,042 667 54 3.00 4,781.90 40.2 0.80%
Waukesha 17,509 117,171 1,399 157 3.00 4,392.20 39.4 0.90%
Waupaca 3,168 14,812 313 64 21.00 6,124.00 123.7 2.00%
Waushara 1,541 8,604 25 6 0.00 6,342.10 24.7 0.40%
Winnebago 11,284 59,696 598 90 3.00 6,663.40 53.1 0.80%
Wood 2,808 21,008 164 16 2.00 3,793.30 21.6 0.60%

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: Health, What You Need To Know

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us