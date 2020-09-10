Expansive southwest views from your private balcony is just one of the amazing features in this high-end unit on the river. Custom finishes throughout. Beautiful tigerwood floors and 10′ exposed concrete ceilings. Surround sound speakers in every room including the balcony! Copper backsplash compliments the kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bath with dual vanity and custom tile backsplash. In-unit laundry and two indoor parking spaces included.

The Breakdown

Address: 311 E. Erie St., #308

Size: 1,624 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Total Rooms: 5

Year Built: 2006

Rent: $4,000/Month

Property Type:

Parking: 2 Indoor

Walk Score: 89

MLS#: 1708657

