How Students Feel About Reopening Schools

In what is shaping up to be a fall none of us will soon forget, we check in with Milwaukee students to see what’s on their minds as they begin the school year.

Their answers, submitted through parents and school staff, reveal how nuanced returning to classes can be in the midst of a pandemic. Some students prefer virtual learning regardless of COVID-19, but others can’t wait to get back into the classroom.

Here’s what some Milwaukee students told NNS:

How do you feel about starting the year virtually?

Celia Rivera, sophomore at Pius XI Catholic High School:

“I’m sad that school is starting online this year. Being able to go to school and see my friends was one of my favorite parts of school, and now I won’t be able to see them in my classes, which is pretty upsetting.

“It’s also harder to ask teachers questions and for them to explain through the screen. I personally learn better when it’s being shown to me in person.”

Jamayhra Rosa Rodriguez, Reagan High:

“I don’t really like doing virtual stuff. I like hands-on and in-person,” so it’s going to “be hard for me.”

Kimahry Rosa Rodriguez, Vieau:

“I think it’s better virtual, because if we go to school it will be hard for teachers to keep us socially distanced from each other.”

Estela Soto, fourth grader at Rocketship Southside Community Prep:

“I didn’t want to go into school this year, because I really don’t want to get sick. I like that we are starting the year virtually because we get to try new things.”

Do you think it would be best for your family for school to start virtually or in person?

Perla Ruiz, junior at Cudahy High School:

“I think it’s the best . . . to go back to school in person. I feel like we will all be safe if the school enforces all the rules like wearing our mask and social distancing, and if someone shows symptoms to just stay home and get tested if needed.”

“I think virtually, because my mom has to work and my grandma sometimes has appointments, so it would be difficult for them to drive to my school, then drive all the way to my sister’s school.”

Jamirrah Northern, HOPE Christian School Semper:

“Virtual, because COVID is getting real serious. And my mom does not want me to get it.”

Celia Rivera, sophomore at Pius XI Catholic High School:

“Virtual learning would probably be best for my family, because they wouldn’t have to figure out rides to and from school due to their busy work schedules.

“Although some of my work is difficult, and when I have to ask my parents for help, I think that’s when they’d rather have the in-person learning.”

Darrell Campbell, senior at HOPE Christian High School:

“For my family, either option works for us, because we all already have been working through this pandemic as essential workers. What’s the harm of being an ESSENTIAL LEARNER?”

Do you think it is possible for your school to enforce mask wearing and social distancing? Why or why not?

Natalee Hernandez, Rocketship Southside Community Prep:

“It is possible, but there are some kids that don’t really want to listen, and also some parents that don’t want to listen or respect these rules.”

Margarita Henriquez, fourth grader at Rocketship Southside Community Prep:

“I think that students would be a little bit upset, because they aren’t used to wearing a mask all the time. Before, at school, we didn’t have to wear it, so some students won’t want to wear it.”

Jamirrah Northern, HOPE Christian School Semper:

“I think my school could try to enforce mask wearing and social distancing, but it’ll be difficult. Social distancing may work for classrooms, but then there’s an issue with hallways in-between classes. Plus it’ll be hard to try and monitor all parts of such a big school and make sure people are staying six feet apart.

Darrell Campbell, HOPE Christian High School:

“I think for my school, this would not be a problem, because we do have classrooms within our building that last year or the year before were not fully utilized.”

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee.