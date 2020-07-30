Along with the kits, enjoy a virtual discussion with the staff at MobCraft and That Salsa Lady.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Pick up a kit of beer and salsa for free this week while supplies last. MobCraft Brewery is partnering with That Salsa Lady Salsa Co. to create a delightful take home kit. Members can pick up a kit, which normally cost $35, to our members for free! Each kit comes with a delicious beer and salsa pairing. Get your kit here while supplies last.

This giveaway comes with more than some take home snacks and drinks however. On Aug. 8, Urban Milwaukee is hosting a virtual discussion with staff from That Salsa Lady and MobCraft to talk about why these pairings work so well together, how they were created and more. Then chat with the other event attendees while sipping some brews from your personal kit.

These supplies will not last long! Click here to reserve your kit and ticket to the virtual event, while supplies last. These kits must be ordered by 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday Aug. 5. Members who reserve these kits must be able to pick them up at the MobCraft Taproom located at 505 S. 5th St. in Walker’s Point. Kits can be picked up starting at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 8. Members can only reserve one free kit in this giveaway.

Want to pick up more than one beer and salsa kit or missed your chance to grab a free one? Click here and order your own kit from MobCraft Brewery.

Not yet a member of Urban Milwaukee?

Urban Milwaukee offers the city’s only news-site membership program, with many perks such as this one. By becoming a member, not only will you help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, but you’ll help us continue to grow our publication, which now publishes more than 75 stories and 100 press releases per week.

This event is only one of the great perks you get by becoming an Urban Milwaukee member. Here are just a few others:

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other great events as they become available through our partners

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, when the store reopens

The ability to comment on articles

Completely ad-free content on our website and daily newsletter

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

All of this is just $9/month, or $99 per year. Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time. Join us today. Once you’ve become a member, you can follow this link to claim your tickets.