Disabled Workers Okayed for Pandemic Aid

State gets federal permission to reverse its policy. Problem arose due to Walker-era restrictions passed.

By , Wisconsin Public Radio - Jul 29th, 2020 02:33 pm
Caleb Frostman, Wisconsin Secretary of Workforce Development, is asking the U.S. Department of Labor to allow his agency to issue Pandemic Unemployment Assistance — a program created under Congress' disaster stimulus bill — to unemployed workers who also receive federal disability benefits. The push comes after the DWD began denying such claims. Frostman is seen here addressing the legislature on Dec. 4, 2018, at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis., while serving as a state senator. Photo by Coburn Dukehart/Wisconsin Watch.

Caleb Frostman, Wisconsin Secretary of Workforce Development. Photo by Coburn Dukehart/Wisconsin Watch.

Potentially hundreds of laid-off Wisconsin workers with disabilities are now eligible for federal aid that other unemployed workers have received during the pandemic.

