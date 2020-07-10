Right in the heart of the Lower East Side is this two bedroom, two bathroom unit at The Sterling. Kitchen boasts stainless appliances, granite counters, tiled backsplash and breakfast bar. Floor to ceiling windows gives an abundance of natural light. Oversized private deck is perfect for entertaining and can be accessed from every room. Spacious master with walk in closet and master bathroom with dual vanities, walk-in shower and separate tub. Laundry room with washer and dryer included. One indoor parking space. Walk to all that Brady Street and North Avenue have to offer. Or take a walk along the lakefront.

The Breakdown

Address: 1550 E. Royall Pl., #413

Size: 1,433 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Total Rooms: 5

Year Built: 2005

Price: $350,000

Taxes: $8,239.76

Fees: $350/Month

Parking: 1 indoor space

Walk Score: 93

MLS#: 1697749

