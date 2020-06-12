Contemporary Walker’s Point Condo
Features a private balcony, soaring ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors and a gourmet kitchen.
Enjoy river views and sunsets from the private balcony on this top floor unit at Water Street Lofts. Enter to an open floor plan with soaring ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen features custom cabinets, stainless appliances and oversized island with storage. Spacious bedroom with plenty of closet space, and washer and dryer. Updated bathroom with granite and tiled walk-in shower. One outdoor parking space, indoor storage unit and space for bike included. Enjoy the rooftop deck or working out in the fitness center.
The Breakdown
- Address: 200 S. Water St., #406
- Size: 939 sq-ft
- Bedrooms: 1
- Bathrooms: 1
- Total Rooms: 3
- Year Built: 1875
- Price: $329,000
- Taxes: $6,039
- Fees: $233/Month
- Parking: 1 deeded space
- Walk Score: 90
- MLS#: 1693390
Photos
