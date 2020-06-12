Enjoy river views and sunsets from the private balcony on this top floor unit at Water Street Lofts. Enter to an open floor plan with soaring ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen features custom cabinets, stainless appliances and oversized island with storage. Spacious bedroom with plenty of closet space, and washer and dryer. Updated bathroom with granite and tiled walk-in shower. One outdoor parking space, indoor storage unit and space for bike included. Enjoy the rooftop deck or working out in the fitness center.

The Breakdown

Address: 200 S. Water St., #406

Size: 939 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Total Rooms: 3

Year Built: 1875

Price: $329,000

Taxes: $6,039

Fees: $233/Month

Parking: 1 deeded space

Walk Score: 90

MLS#: 1693390

