Rare opportunity to live on the riverfront in the desirable and walkable Third Ward neighborhood at Hansens’s Landing. Beautifully updated, two bedrooms with bonus den and two full bathrooms. Open concept floor plan with gourmet kitchen, large living room with gas fireplace and private balcony with river views. In-unit laundry, two indoor parking spaces and two storage units all included! Building amenities include clubhouse, fitness center and outdoor pool all overlooking the river. Go to CorleyRealEstate.com for 3D virtual tour.

The Breakdown

Address: 541 E. Erie St., #515

Size: 1,828 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Total Rooms: 6

Year Built: 2005

Price: $759,900

Taxes: $17,649

Fees: $451/Month

Parking: 2 indoor parking spaces

Walk Score: 89

MLS#: 4148521005

Photos

