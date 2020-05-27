State Creates Directory of Online Businesses

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Wisconsin launched a new directory Tuesday listing small businesses that offer online service, as part of the state’s response to the business impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The portal has more than 230 companies included so far and was set up by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. (WEDC) to guide shoppers seeking businesses offering online outlets so they can avoid in-person shopping that might heighten their risk of catching the virus that is responsible for the illness.

“Local small businesses have been hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic,” WEDC Secretary-designee and CEO Missy Hughes said in a statement. “This is a great opportunity to help sustain local and small businesses in our downtown districts throughout Wisconsin.”

The project is part of Wisconsin Main Street, a community development program established in 1987 and administered by WEDC to aid historic commercial districts in the state. Businesses seeking to be listed in the directory must be located in one of 34 business districts that are part of that larger program.

Businesses located in another group of districts, called Connect Communities, will be added to the portal later, according to WEDC.

Reprinted with permission of Wisconsin Examiner.