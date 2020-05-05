Luxury living at its finest in the heart of downtown Milwaukee. The unit features hardwood floors, high ceilings, massive floor to ceiling windows, private balcony, bonus den, spacious master bedroom and gourmet kitchen with high end stainless steel appliances, granite counters and breakfast bar. Washer and dryer included as well as two indoor parking spaces. Enjoy all the building amenities including: 24/hr doorman, on-site property manager, fitness center, clubhouse, guest suites and bike storage. Walking distance to the lake, dining, shopping and entertainment. Don’t miss out on this spectacular condo! The association recently approved a major remodel of all common areas in the building that will create a modern contemporary feel with tones of grey and white throughout.

Sponsored by Corley Real Estate

The dream of downtown living is within reach. Corley Real Estate is a boutique firm specializing in downtown properties with a dedication to unparalleled customer service and personal and private attention, making each client feel one of a kind – just like their new home.

The Breakdown

Address: 923 E. Kilbourn Ave., #303

Size: 1,517 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Total Rooms: 4

Year Built: 2005

Price: $399,000

Taxes: $8,178

Fees: $846/Month

Parking: 2 indoor parking spaces

Walk Score: 86

MLS#: 1687259

Photos

Contact Corley Real Estate

Learn more about this listing and others from Corley Real Estate.