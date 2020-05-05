Library Will Lend Books Again

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Stuck inside with nothing to read?

Well, starting Tuesday at noon you can reserve up to five books from the Milwaukee Public Library.

Libraries have been closed since March 16 to reduce the spread of COVID-19, in compliance with the Safer-At-Home orders issued by the state and the City of Milwaukee. They will remain closed until June 1, but the city is going to start making books available before the libraries re-open.

During a press briefing Monday, Mayor Tom Barrett said the Safer-At-Home order is working, “And we want to find ways to open up the community more.”

So, starting Tuesday at noon, if you call 414-286-3011, you can reserve up to five books from the library and then pick them up approximately 48 hours later at the Central Library downtown at 814 W. Wisconsin Ave. You will be assigned an appointment time, and you will simply drive up to the window and pick up your books.

The hours of operation for the drive-thru on Mondays and Tuesdays will be noon to 8 p.m., and Wednesday through Saturday the hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To pick up your books, you’ll use the central drive-up, which was used as a drive up book return before the pandemic. The drive-up is located on the east side of the library on 8th Street between E. Wells Street and W. Wisconsin Avenue.

“We are pleased to be able to offer physical materials to our patrons again, even if it is in a limited manner,” said Library Director Paula Kiely. “We are taking great care to minimize risk and ensure that patron and staff safety remains top of mind under this pandemic.