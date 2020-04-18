Luxury living in this 5th floor unit at Landmark on the Lake. Large living room with wood floors, floor to ceiling windows and private balcony with breathtaking lake views. Spacious formal dining room. Updated kitchen with granite and stainless appliances. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bathroom. Second bedroom perfect for guests or an office. Updated full guest bath. Two indoor parking spaces and two storage units complete the unit. Enjoy all the amenities: 24hr doorman, indoor pool with hot tub, yoga room, fitness center, clubhouse and outdoor terrace.

The Breakdown

Address: 1660 N. Prospect Ave., #509

Size: 1,157 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Total Rooms: 6

Year Built: 1990

Price: 449,900

Taxes: $9,968

Fees: $530/Month

Parking: 2 Indoor parking spaces

Walk Score: 67

MLS#: 1685367

