Open-concept unit features hardwood floors and two balconies. Located on The Hop it's close to shopping and dining

Location, Location, Location! Enjoy urban living in this 1 bedroom plus den condo in the East Town neighborhood. Walk out the front door and get on The Hop. Open-concept floor plan boasts hardwood floors, kitchen with stainless appliances and breakfast bar and private balcony off the living room with gas grill. Large bedroom has another private balcony. Spacious bathroom with granite counters and mirrored cabinet. In-unit laundry. One parking space and storage unit included. Walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment.

Sponsored by Corley Real Estate

The dream of downtown living is within reach. Corley Real Estate is a boutique firm specializing in downtown properties with a dedication to unparalleled customer service and personal and private attention, making each client feel one of a kind – just like their new home.

The Breakdown

Address: 601 E. Ogden Ave., #302

Size: 1,172 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Total Rooms: 4

Year Built: 2006

Price: $249,900

Taxes: $6,461

Fees: $236/Month

Parking: 1 indoor space

Walk Score: 94

MLS#: 1684725

Photos

Contact Corley Real Estate

Learn more about this listing and others from Corley Real Estate.