Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Department of Health Services reported over 2,000 new Wisconsin residents have been tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the second-highest recorded in April.

The state reported 138 new positive cases, bringing the state’s total to 2,578. But the positive case rate was only 6.65 percent, down from the 10.38 percent average reported over the past eight days.

The number of deaths from the disease has risen to 92, more than quintupling the 16 reported on March 31st. Forty-nine of those deaths have been in Milwaukee County.

The hospitalization rate grew to 29 percent, with 745 people requiring hospitalization throughout the course of the pandemic.

The total number of Wisconsin residents testing negative for the virus has risen to 28,512.

It was the second time in the past nine days that the state has reported over 2,000 people were tested. DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said Monday that labs in the state are capable of processing approximately 3,500 and the state is modifying its testing guidelines to allow more people to be tested.

Sixty of the 72 counties in Wisconsin now have confirmed cases. A total of 1,323 cases have been recorded in Milwaukee County according to state data.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 4/7/2020 Negative Test Result 28,512 Positive Test Result 2,578 Hospitalizations 745 (29%) Deaths 92

Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Gender Confirmed Cases as of 4/7/2020 Deaths as of 4/7/2020 Female 53% 39% Male 47% 61% Total Number 2,578 92

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 4/7/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 4/7/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 4/7/2020 Deaths as of 4/7/2020 <10 10 2 0 0 10-19 29 1 0 0 20-29 288 19 3 0 30-39 355 52 12 2 40-49 433 82 20 2 50-59 495 131 35 11 60-69 486 184 65 15 70-79 298 156 41 32 80-89 143 98 21 20 90+ 41 20 3 10 Total 2,578 745 200 92

Number of results by county