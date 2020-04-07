Jeramey Jannene
2,578 COVID-19 Cases in Wisconsin, 92 Deaths

Death total has grown five-fold in past week.

By - Apr 7th, 2020 02:10 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Department of Health Services reported over 2,000 new Wisconsin residents have been tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the second-highest recorded in April.

The state reported 138 new positive cases, bringing the state’s total to 2,578. But the positive case rate was only 6.65 percent, down from the 10.38 percent average reported over the past eight days.

The number of deaths from the disease has risen to 92, more than quintupling the 16 reported on March 31st. Forty-nine of those deaths have been in Milwaukee County.

The hospitalization rate grew to 29 percent, with 745 people requiring hospitalization throughout the course of the pandemic.

The total number of Wisconsin residents testing negative for the virus has risen to 28,512.

It was the second time in the past nine days that the state has reported over 2,000 people were tested. DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said Monday that labs in the state are capable of processing approximately 3,500 and the state is modifying its testing guidelines to allow more people to be tested.

Sixty of the 72 counties in Wisconsin now have confirmed cases. A total of 1,323 cases have been recorded in Milwaukee County according to state data.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 4/7/2020
Negative Test Result 28,512
Positive Test Result 2,578
Hospitalizations 745 (29%)
Deaths 92

Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Gender Confirmed Cases as of 4/7/2020 Deaths as of 4/7/2020
Female 53% 39%
Male 47% 61%
Total Number 2,578 92

 

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 4/7/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 4/7/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 4/7/2020 Deaths as of 4/7/2020
<10 10 2 0 0
10-19 29 1 0 0
20-29 288 19 3 0
30-39 355 52 12 2
40-49 433 82 20 2
50-59 495 131 35 11
60-69 486 184 65 15
70-79 298 156 41 32
80-89 143 98 21 20
90+ 41 20 3 10
Total 2,578 745 200 92

Number of results by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 4/7/2020 Negative as of 4/7/2020 Deaths as of 4/7/2020
Adams 2 63 0
Ashland 1 52 0
Barron 4 319 0
Bayfield 3 63 0
Brown 41 581 0
Buffalo 2 91 1
Burnett 0 38 0
Calumet 4 131 0
Chippewa 16 445 0
Clark 7 84 0
Columbia 23 398 1
Crawford 2 97 0
Dane 289 4,773 11
Dodge 15 401 0
Door 7 88 0
Douglas 7 201 0
Dunn 5 430 0
Eau Claire 21 895 0
Florence 2 5 0
Fond du Lac 44 706 2
Forest 0 17 0
Grant 3 172 0
Green 9 152 0
Green Lake 0 74 0
Iowa 4 124 0
Iron 1 13 1
Jackson 4 84 0
Jefferson 15 377 0
Juneau 5 167 0
Kenosha 112 927 1
Kewaunee 1 43 0
La Crosse 22 930 0
Lafayette 1 41 0
Langlade 0 46 0
Lincoln 0 100 0
Manitowoc 3 126 0
Marathon 12 308 0
Marinette 3 94 0
Marquette 2 82 0
Menominee 1 8 0
Milwaukee 1,323 5,874 49
Monroe 5 315 0
Oconto 1 105 0
Oneida 5 140 0
Outagamie 25 444 1
Ozaukee 66 408 7
Pepin 0 60 0
Pierce 7 202 0
Polk 0 101 0
Portage 4 141 0
Price 0 34 0
Racine 66 733 2
Richland 3 141 0
Rock 37 824 2
Rusk 3 54 0
Sauk 20 324 2
Sawyer 0 77 0
Shawano 3 118 0
Sheboygan 30 305 2
St. Croix 7 176 0
Taylor 0 48 0
Trempealeau 1 195 0
Vernon 0 157 0
Vilas 4 59 0
Walworth 21 304 0
Washburn 0 64 0
Washington 59 765 3
Waukesha 166 1,694 5
Waupaca 2 130 1
Waushara 1 54 0
Winnebago 24 491 1
Wood 2 229 0
Total 2,578 28,512 92

