33 Cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin

Fond du Lac County Health Department confirms five cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning. One additional case confirmed in Milwaukee County.

The total number of cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose to 33 as of Sunday afternoon, according to state and county health officials.

That includes five cases that were confirmed by the Fond du Lac Health Department Sunday morning.

County health officer Kim Miller said the total number of confirmed cases in Fond du Lac County is now 11, more than any other county in Wisconsin. The five new cases came from 30 tests the county received results on Saturday night.

Four of the positive cases were linked to a Nile River cruise that’s already been connected to other confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses. The fifth case was linked to travel within Wisconsin, Miller said.

The other tests were conducted on individuals believed to have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, Miller said.

“Since 25 of these tests came back negative, this really tells us that community transmission didn’t occur in these individuals, but that doesn’t mean that community transmission isn’t occurring,” she said.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) also confirmed an additional case Sunday afternoon in Milwaukee County, bringing the total number there to seven.

On Saturday, state health officials had reported eight new cases of COVID-19. Four new cases were reported in Milwaukee County. Winnebago County also reported its first case. Two more cases were reported in Waukesha County and another in Dane County.

The total number of cases as of Sunday afternoon are:

Six cases in Dane County

11 cases in Fond du Lac County

Seven cases in Milwaukee County

One case in Pierce County

One case in Racine County

Three cases in Sheboygan County

Three cases in Waukesha County

One case in Winnebago

Now that more labs are able to test for COVID-19, Wisconsin clinicians can order tests without public health approval, according to the DHS website.

To stay healthy, the department suggests people wash their hands often, cover their coughs and sneezes, and stay home when sick.

Amid the spread of the disease, Gov. Tony Evers Friday ordered all public schools in the state to close in hopes of slowing the spread of the illness. The governor’s move will affect nearly a million students and their families. Earlier in the week, the governor declared a public health emergency.

Editor’s note: Megan Hart and David Hyland contributed to this story. This story will be updated.

Number Of COVID-19 Cases Increases To 33 In Wisconsin was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.