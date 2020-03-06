Members can reserve free tickets for this amazing Marcus Center show, while supplies last.

A truly captivating show is coming to the Marcus Performing Arts Center. Yamato: The Drummers of Japan will perform on Friday, March 13 at 8 p.m., in the Uihlein Hall of the Marcus Performing Arts Center. Experience this amazing touring group of drummers who have been touring and performing since 1993.

These tickets are normally $26 each, but we want to give them to a handful of our members for free. Pick up one, or two tickets here while supplies last. Once you reserve them, tickets will be set aside for you at Will Call to pick up on the day of the event.

Yamato: The Drummers of Japan will take place in Uihlein Hall at the Marcus Performing Arts Center, located at 929 N Water St. in downtown Milwaukee. For more information about the Marcus Performing Arts Center, and Yamato: The Drummers of Japan, click here.

