Milwaukee is filled with inspiring and strong women, and March gives us extra reason to recognize them.

Here are some of the spaces celebrating and supporting women of color in Milwaukee throughout Women’s History Month.

Honoring 100 Boss Women of MKE: Saturday, March 7

Enjoy a dinner dedicated to celebrating and connecting Milwaukee’s empowered women through dinner and conversation. The event will be hosted by Nō Studios, 1037 W. McKinley Ave., on Saturday, March 7, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Purchase your tickets here, or register for free if you are a Nō Studios member.

Mother n Daughter Pajama Party: Friday, March 20

The “Mother n Daughter Pajama Party” will be a night of fun, food and empowerment, building stronger and healthier mother-daughter relationships. Hosted by Mahogany C.A.R.E.S, the evening will run from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Project Hope Youth Program, 3248 W. Brown St. For more information or to get your tickets, click here.

Girls Summit: Saturday, March 28

This event is for middle-school and high-school-aged girls and all who want to see girls of Wisconsin thrive. The day-long event is hosted by Alverno College Research Center for Women and Girls at Alverno College, 3400 S. 43rd St., and will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 28. Mari Copeny, who helped to bring the Flint water crisis to national attention, will be this year’s keynote speaker. You can reserve your spot for the summit here.

It Takes A Village: Community Baby Shower & Resource Fair: Saturday, March 28

Birthworkers United Inc. will host the second annual community baby shower and resource fair during World Doula Week on Saturday, March 28. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sherman Phoenix, 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave. Last year’s event brought together over 30 health and wellness vendors and more than 1,000 participants.

Women in Mission: Celebrating the Missionary Call of Women: Sunday, March 29

The Archdiocese of Milwaukee will host the fourth annual Women in Mission celebration on Sunday, March 29 from 2 p.m.to 4 p.m. Hosted at the St. Ann Center Bucyrus Campus, 2450 W. North Ave., the event will feature awards for and presentations from the two honorees of the 2020 Frances Cunningham Bridge Builder Award and the 2020 Rosemary Huddleston Being Present award recipient. Enjoy refreshments and celebrate the work of female missionaries from across the world. All are welcome to register for this free event here or by calling 414-758-2280.

Eclipsed: Throughout March.

Set in the midst of the Liberian Civil War, “Eclipsed” is a play about five women and their tale of hope and resilience. The play runs through March 29 at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, 108 E. Wells St., and a full schedule can be found on the Milwaukee Rep’s website.

Out of 100 nominations, 12 candidates were chosen to be honored as “Milwaukee SHEroes,” women of color who exemplify dedication to the community.

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee.