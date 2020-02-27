Take in the expansive lake and city views from this unit's over-sized private deck.

Flooded with natural light, this is lakefront living at it’s best! This 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom unit features an open-concept with combined living and dining area, gourmet kitchen with granite counters, upgraded stainless appliances and a breakfast bar. Enjoy the over-sized private deck with expansive lake and city views. Master suite with large walk-in closet and marble tiled bathroom. In-unit laundry, one indoor parking space and storage unit included. Just move in and enjoy all that Downtown and the East Side have to offer!

Open House: Sunday 3/1/2020 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Sponsored by Corley Real Estate

The dream of downtown living is within reach. Corley Real Estate is a boutique firm specializing in downtown properties with a dedication to unparalleled customer service and personal and private attention, making each client feel one of a kind – just like their new home.

The Breakdown

Address: 1313 N. Franklin Pl., #1005

Size: 1,127 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1.5

Total Rooms: 4

Year Built: 2009

Price: $450,000

Taxes: $11,130

Fees: $473/Month

Parking: 1 Indoor parking space

Walk Score: 92

MLS#: 1678014

