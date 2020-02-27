Luxury Lakefront Condo
Take in the expansive lake and city views from this unit's over-sized private deck.
Flooded with natural light, this is lakefront living at it’s best! This 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom unit features an open-concept with combined living and dining area, gourmet kitchen with granite counters, upgraded stainless appliances and a breakfast bar. Enjoy the over-sized private deck with expansive lake and city views. Master suite with large walk-in closet and marble tiled bathroom. In-unit laundry, one indoor parking space and storage unit included. Just move in and enjoy all that Downtown and the East Side have to offer!
Open House: Sunday 3/1/2020 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
The Breakdown
- Address: 1313 N. Franklin Pl., #1005
- Size: 1,127 sq-ft
- Bedrooms: 1
- Bathrooms: 1.5
- Total Rooms: 4
- Year Built: 2009
- Price: $450,000
- Taxes: $11,130
- Fees: $473/Month
- Parking: 1 Indoor parking space
- Walk Score: 92
- MLS#: 1678014
Photos
Contact Corley Real Estate
