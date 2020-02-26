Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Choose a cheaper energy supplier

If you’re into cutting your average utility bill, you can change your energy supplier, where that’s an option. If you’re not on a monthly fixed-price plan, switching your energy supplier right before winter starts is a good choice.

Comparing prices during the summer months will help you find the cheapest plan, and you’ll get a real sense of your energy cost. You can start by using a comparison tool. This tool allows you to know if you can get a better deal out of your current supplier or find better prices from other energy providers.

To get the most reliable and accurate quote, you can compare electricity rates, prices and plans at Eligo. Online comparisons tools save you time and effort before finally deciding to switch.

Using comparison tools also allows you to know how much you could save, and it can identify which supplier has the highest or lowest energy tariffs right before your bills spike during the winter season.

Take advantage of the heat from the sun

Sunlight is the best source of heat, and it’s free. When there’s sunlight, open your curtains to allow the heat to sink in. Glass windows are the best conductor of heat. You’ll keep the room warm and heated.

You can also use natural lighting to reduce the amount of electricity you use during the day. You can use light-colored curtains to allow enough light to enter the space, but still keep enough privacy.

Try to position working areas near a window so you won’t use any artificial light. For example, kitchen, bathroom, and dining spaces are the best areas to allow natural lighting.

There are also plenty of households in Milwaukee that use solar energy. It’s a free source of energy, and it is safe for the environment. If you want to save significant money, you may want to take advantage of this option.

You can use solar energy for electricity, heating, and ventilation. Installing solar panels maximizes your roof spaces and allows you to gather the heat of the sun and power your house even during winter.

Takeaway

Winter in Milwaukee can be unforgiving. It is also costly when it comes to our utility bills. These tips can help you cut your utility cost and enjoy the cold and cozy weather worry-free.

Author’s Bio

Ella Baker writes a blog that focuses on the pursuit of environmental sustainability. She loves to mentor and inspire young adults to take a more environmentally friendly lifestyle.