Morales Hides Policies on Public Protests?

The Milwaukee Police Department is not disclosing to the public some of its proposed standard operating procedures on policing public demonstrations.

There are significant redactions to the proposed SOP forwarded to the Fire and Police Commission by Police Chief Alfonso Morales.

The Police Department is gearing up to handle demonstrations and protests during the Democratic National Convention here next summer. The proposed SOP would give the police wide authority to curb demonstrations.

Want to see what you’re missing? Click here for the full proposal and note the many portions of it that are blacked out and can’t be read.

The Fire and Police Commission’s Polices and Standards Committee will consider the proposed operating procedure at its meeting Feb. 20 at 5:30 p.m. at Milwaukee City Hall.

Gretchen Schuldt writes a blog for Wisconsin Justice Initiative, whose mission is "To improve the quality of justice in Wisconsin by educating the public about legal issues and encouraging civic engagement in and debate about the judicial system and its operation."