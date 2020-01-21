40 Wendy’s, Fazzoli’s Restaurants Violated Law

US Department Of Labor issues fines for violating child labor law in Wisconsin, 8 other states.

The Kentucky-based franchisee owner of Wendy’s and Fazoli’s restaurants, including 40 in Wisconsin, has been fined for violating child labor requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Louisville-based Manna Inc., which owns 99 restaurants in nine states, will pay a penalty of $157,114 for the violation, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL).

Investigators with DOL’s Wage and Hour Division say Manna Inc. violated child labor requirements by allowing 14- and 15- year-old employees to work more hours than allowed by law. The company also allowed young employees to work outside legally-approved hours.

Investigators found 446 minors worked before 7 a.m. or after 7 p.m. on school nights, worked more than three hours on a school day or worked more than eight hours on a non-school day, all legal violations.

In Wisconsin, 40 Wendy’s or Fazoli’s restaurants across the state allegedly violated the law.

“Child labor laws exist to ensure that when young people work, the work does not jeopardize their health and well-being or educational opportunities,” Karen Garnett-Civils, the DOL’s Wage and Hour Division District director said in a written statement.

Representatives with Manna Inc. could not immediately be reached for comment.

According to the company’s website, Manna Inc. operates 136 Wendy’s restaurants, 28 Golden Corral Buffet and Grill restaurants, 84 Fazoli’s restaurants, 6 Mark’s Feed Store restaurants, 11 Blaze Pizza, Napa River Grill and Jimmy John’s.

Former NBA basketball player Ulysses “Junior” Bridgeman founded the company in 1988, but it is now under control of his son Ryan Bridgeman, according to Louisville station WDRB.

40 Wendy’s, Fazoli’s Restaurants In Wisconsin Violated Child Labor Laws was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.