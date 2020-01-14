Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

All of your favorite Trolls characters are making their way to the Miller High Life Theatre this weekend for their first ever touring show of Trolls Live!

No, it’s not your ordinary show, what with only Trolls performing and filled with tap-dancing, humor, glitter and more. And Urban Milwaukee would like you and your family to go on us.

Urban Milwaukee is giving away some four packs of tickets to our members, while supplies last, and it’s an extraordinary value: each ticket is valued at $49 and a four-pack at $196, which we are offering members to make it easy for the whole family to attend. And all for free for members, on a first come first served basis. These tickets can be used for the following shows: Saturday January 18 at 10 a.m., 2:30 p.m., and 6:30 p.m., and Sunday January 19 at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Grab your tickets here, while supplies last, for the whole family before they are gone!

Tickets can be picked up at Urban Milwaukee: The Store. The Trolls Live! show is at the Miller High Life Theatre located at 500 W. Kilbourn Ave. For more information on the Miller High Life Theatre and Trolls Live! Click Here.

To get your four-pack of tickets to see Trolls Live! this weekend click here, while supplies last.

Not yet a member of Urban Milwaukee?

Urban Milwaukee offers the city’s only news-site membership program, with many perks such as this one. By becoming a member, not only will you help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, but you’ll help us continue to grow our publication, which now publishes more than 50 stories and 100 press releases per week.

Here are some of the perks of becoming an Urban Milwaukee member:

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other great events as they become available through our partners

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St. in downtown Milwaukee.

All of this is just $9/month, or $99 per year. Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time. Join us today.