Within walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment in Milwaukee’s East Point area, is this cozy one-bedroom unit at 601 Lofts. Open floor plan with wood floors, kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, stainless appliances and custom cabinets. Floor to ceiling windows in the living room with door to your private balcony. Bathroom boasts large vanity and oversized shower stall. Carpeted, spacious bedroom with walk- in closet. In-unit laundry, one indoor parking space and one storage unit included.

The Breakdown

Address: 601 E. Ogden Ave., Unit 707

Size: 953 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Total Rooms: 3

Year Built: 2006

Price: $235,000

Taxes: $5,257

Fees: $191/Month

Parking: One indoor parking space

Walk Score: 94

MLS#: 1671984

