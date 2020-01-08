Cozy One-Bedroom Condo
This open-concept unit has wood floors, granite counters, stainless appliances and a private deck.
Within walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment in Milwaukee’s East Point area, is this cozy one-bedroom unit at 601 Lofts. Open floor plan with wood floors, kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, stainless appliances and custom cabinets. Floor to ceiling windows in the living room with door to your private balcony. Bathroom boasts large vanity and oversized shower stall. Carpeted, spacious bedroom with walk- in closet. In-unit laundry, one indoor parking space and one storage unit included.
The Breakdown
- Address: 601 E. Ogden Ave., Unit 707
- Size: 953 sq-ft
- Bedrooms: 1
- Bathrooms: 1
- Total Rooms: 3
- Year Built: 2006
- Price: $235,000
- Taxes: $5,257
- Fees: $191/Month
- Parking: One indoor parking space
- Walk Score: 94
- MLS#: 1671984
